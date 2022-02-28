If this season’s winter weather felt unusually warmer and drier, you may be right.
Winter will soon be over on March 20, but according to the National Weather Service, the reoccurring weather pattern La Nina has kept cool, wet, wintry weather at bay for most of the season.
From December to February, the NWS said north Texas experienced the 10th warmest winter and 13th driest among 124 years of records. NWS Meteorologist Matt Bishop said Bell County could be added to that statistic.
“It has been one of the driest winters,” Bishop said. “That is definitely caused by La Nina.”
Bishop said Bell County’s winter weather has trended warmer and drier for most of the season.
“Typically, in a La Nina year, temperatures are above normal and precipitation is below normal,” Bishop said. “That’s what we are seeing this year.”
Across Texas, 95.7% of the state’s 254 counties, are showing signs of drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Only 11 counties, according to the Monitor’s map, are listed as having zero drought conditions.
In Bell County, according to the drought map, abnormal, moderate, and severe drought conditions are already present. View the map here: https://bit.ly/3tkRgIq.
After a bit of freezing weather last week, Bishop said Killeen area residents can expect to see unseasonably warmer weather this week.
“It’s actually going to be pretty nice this week,” he said. “We have a high pressure ridge that’s going to cause some warmer weather for us. So you’re looking at high temperatures 60s today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) and then 70s for the rest of the week. Your lows will be in the 40s for next few nights and 50s for second half of the week.”
There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday, about 35%, but the rest of the week will be partly cloudy and dry, he said.
Election Day is forecast to be partly cloudy with a high of 69 and a low of 43.
