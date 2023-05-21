With rainfall totals nearly 7 inches higher than last year through May 19, drought conditions are improving, but Central Texas is far from out of the woods.
Including Friday’s rain, the area has seen a total of 11.5 inches through May 19. In the same time frame in 2022, the area received a mere 4.75 inches.
Despite the more abundant rain that is a welcome sight for all, however, the rainfall totals for this year are still approximately 2 inches below normal, according to Tom Bradshaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
A recent map created for the week of May 13 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that an additional trace to 3 inches of rain over the next four weeks would be required to bring the Palmer Drought Index to normal levels for the Central Texas area.
This week’s forecast
Rain chances do not appear to be high for the coming week, however.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday and a 20% chance of rain Thursday. Otherwise, the forecast calls for partly cloudy or sunny skies for much of the week.
Temperatures could steadily climb as high as the upper 80s for the week, according to the forecast.
Lake levels and river flows
As of around 7 p.m. Friday, Belton Lake was 66.3% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Belton Lake is the reservoir for treated drinking water for Fort Cavazos, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, the 439 Water Supply Corporation and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 in Nolanville via Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
Belton Lake’s level Friday is higher than it was last week (65.8%) and a month ago (63.7%). For reference, the lake was 88.4% full on May 19, 2022.
At the same time Friday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 69.6% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is the reservoir for treated drinking water for southern Killeen via Bell County WCID-1, as well as Kempner via the Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s level Friday was also higher than last week (69.3%) and a month ago (68.1%). On May 19, 2022, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 88.6% full.
Waterdatafortexas.org’s data indicates that recent rains have helped the lake levels steady out from severe drought conditions last year.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County WCID-1, has said during board meetings that an indicator he looks at to determine how rainfall is affecting the lake levels is by monitoring the streamflow from the bodies of water that flow into Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Cowhouse Creek and the Leon River flow into Belton Lake, while the Lampasas River flows into Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
As of around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Leon River was flowing at a rate of 6.97 cubic feet per second from its measuring point in Gatesville, Cowhouse Creek at a rate of 1.28 cubic feet per second from its point in Pidcoke and the Lampasas River at a rate of 15.8 cubic feet per second from its point in Ding Dong, according to data on the Brazos River Authority website.
To put this into perspective, the flow rates peaked at 158.0, 65.1 and 205.0 cubic feet per second, respectively, during Monday’s rain event.
According to the Brazos River Authority, if the lakes experience minimal inflows and high evaporation, Belton Lake could be as low as 60% full and Stillhouse Hollow Lake could be as low as 63% full on June 30, but those are just predictions.
If the lakes experience normal inflows and low evaporation, however, the Brazos River Authority projects levels could be as high as 78% and 81%, respectively.
Climate predictions
The current climate conditions across the country are predominantly neutral, according to the NOAA’s El Niño/Southern Oscillation model, which is a rolling quarterly report.
Rolling quarters means a continual three-month stretch — April, May and June; May, June and July; June, July and August, etc.
This year’s ENSO model seems completely opposite of last year’s. The climate model shows a higher than 60% chance of El Nino conditions beginning in the May, June and July rolling quarter, and the percentage rises to as high as nearly 85% in the November, December and January rolling quarter.
El Nino conditions provide for wetter conditions, while La Nina conditions provide for dryer conditions. Last year, the models were dominated by La Nina predictions.
