Killeen-area residents can expect temperatures to gradually rise in the coming days with temperatures above 100 degrees. Due to higher temperatures, Bell County’s drought conditions have moved from abnormally dry conditions to moderate drought conditions.
Lampasas and Coryell counties are currently “abnormally dry,” according to the United States drought monitor. Last year at this time, none of the three counties were experiencing any drought-like conditions, according to the drought monitor.
The weather service forecast for today will be mostly sunny with the highs in the upper 90s and heat index readings up to 107. Friday night’s forecast calls for it to be mostly clear, humid with lows in the mid-70s and south winds between 10 to 15 mph. Saturday’s forecast will be sunny, hot with highs around 101 and heat index readings of up to 108 in the afternoon. Saturday evening will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Sunday: Highs between 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s
Monday: Highs between 100 to 105. Lows in the upper 70s
Tuesday: Highs around 100, Lows in the mid-70s
