Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 5000 block of Pinar Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:54 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Bremser Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in the area of Interstate 14 and Willow Springs Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide police blotter information.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of firearms was reported at 5:12 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bareback Trail.
Theft was reported at 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest on warrants for speeding, driving with invalid license, open container, failure to appear was reported at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of the Lookout Ridge Apartments.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:59 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Pueblo Trace.
An arrest for assault was reported at 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for possession of marijuana and false identification was reported at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
An agency assisted arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child and resisting arrest was reported at 1:21 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of marijuana and false identification was reported at 1:23 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Bee Line Lane.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A theft was reported at 2:09 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 2:56 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for driving with invalid license, failure to appear, failure to submit proof of rabies vaccination was reported at 6:26 p.m.. Sunday in the 600 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and other warrants was reported at 7:31 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Loud music was reported at 10:53 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:41 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
A disturbance was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:43 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.