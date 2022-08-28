Area police department reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of Daybreak Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:07 a.m. Saturday in the 300 blockof South W.S. Young Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Florence Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:16 a.m. Saturday in the area of East B Avenue and North 10th Street.
Theft was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Amelia Earheart Boulevard.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 6:23 a.m. Saturday in the area of East B Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of East C Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:56 p.m. Saturday in the area of Rancier and Bundrant Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Secretariat Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:08 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Charolais Drive.
copperas cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
harker heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Third Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:37 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
An accident was reported at 11:53 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:09 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
An accident was reported at 4:23 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Casbeer Street and East Avenue J.
An assault by threat was reported at 5:39 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:11 p.m. Saturday on Castleberry Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:03 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, outstanding warrants, bond forfeiture, interfering with emergency request for assistance was reported at 11:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Loud music was reported at 11:47 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
