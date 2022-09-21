Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 500 block of Brook Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Tuesday in the area of Rancier Avenue and Gray Street.
A theft was reported at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 4:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Dustin Court.
An assault was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.
Violation of a magistrates order was reported at 8;56 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Santiago Colon Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West I Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of John David Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Golden Eagle Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Jason Cove and Karen Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Deek Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Vardeman Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary, forced entry was reported at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Trimmer Road.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk provided was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North College Street and West Sprott Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 Coy Drive.
Aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Cimmaron Drive.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of West Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Courtney Lane.
A theft was reported at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
Disorderly conduct, language was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An agency assist for warrant arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, public intoxication was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Eighth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8;55 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
An accident was reported at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10;34 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Skipcha Trail.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
A theft was reported at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10;25 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
