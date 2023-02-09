Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Swanner Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Hillside Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 10th Street and Hall Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An attempted suicide was reported at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 11th Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare check was reported at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Third Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Agency assist was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Avenue A.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
A welfare check was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, open container, theft of service was reported at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 190 bypass.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest on warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence with previous convictions was reported 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
