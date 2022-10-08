Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Carmen Street and Santa Rosa Drive.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts was reported at 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Burglary of a restaurant forced entry was reported at 3:02 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4:05 a.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Leaning Oak Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Trailridge Circle.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 7:44 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 8th Street.
Fail to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 8:59 a.m. Friday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 6200 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Lake Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:51 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans and South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of W. Little Dipper.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 4th Street.
Copperas Cove
Police reports were not available from Copperas Cove Police Department on Saturday.
Harker Heights
Police reports were not available from Harker Heights Police Department on Saturday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:47 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:29 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Theft was reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of S. Live Oak Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of S. Key Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of N. Spring Street.
Disturbance was reported at 4:26 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of S. U.S. Hwy 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Third Street.
Shots fired reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Compiled by Lauren Dodd.
