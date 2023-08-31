Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight on Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft, shoplifting, was reported at midnight on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Shawlands Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Farrell Lane.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
An assault was reported at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of controlled substance, group one under one gram, was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Theft was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Neta Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block East Rancier Avenue.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft, shoplifting, was reported at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:33 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Stewart Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Elms Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Farm to Market Road 440 and Central Texas Expressway.
Possession drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Elms Road.
No drivers license was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault, family violence, was reported at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Ninth Street.
An accident was reported at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for violating protective order was reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
An assault on a family member was reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
Possession of controlled substance, group two under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone, was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Displaying unlawful vehicle registration was reported at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
An unattended death was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Bee Creek Loop.
An arrest for attempting to disarm peace officer, evading arrest or detention, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, agency assist on bond forfeiture, failure to appear, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, group one under 1 gram, was reported at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Ogletree Pass.
An accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Robertson Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for driving with invalid license was reported at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Ann Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Naruna Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday on Bellaire Avenue.
An accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A theft was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Del Norte Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
