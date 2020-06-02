With the assistance of a Killeen Police Department K9 unit, police said they found drugs during a Monday traffic stop.
On Monday, police officers were patrolling near Rancier Avenue in Killeen. The officers saw a driver of a vehicle who committed multiple traffic violations, according to an arrest affidavit.
During the traffic stop, the officer identified the driver as Marquis Risean Anderson. The officer said Anderson was acting suspiciously and had what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in plain view, the affidavit said.
A police dog from a K9 unit was used, and it alerted the presence of illegal substances, police said.
Officers conducted a probable cause search and found a scale with residue which tested positive for cocaine, police said in the affidavit.
While searching Anderson, police said he acted as though he was hiding something on him. They arrested Anderson, and during a more thorough search at the city jail, officers found suspected cocaine and methamphetamine on him, according to the affidavit.
The items found tested positive on a field test for cocaine and methamphetamine and weigh 16.2 grams and 2.9 grams, respectively, police said.
Police sent the suspected cocaine to the Department of Public Safety lab for further testing.
Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Anderson Tuesday on a charge of possession controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. He set Anderson’s bond at $75,000.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Anderson was not listed in the Bell County Jail’s roster.
Also arraigned Tuesday in an unrelated case were:
Antonio Willis McCullen and Amanda Perry on a charge of possession controlled substance 1 gram or more less than 4 grams. Coleman set their bonds at $25,000 each.
