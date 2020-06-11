With no rain chances in the next few weeks, the Killeen area will experience some hot and dry days, said the National Weather Service.
On Wednesday, there was a small grass fire near the Harker Heights Walmart close to I-14. According to Heights Fire Battalion Chief David Ayer, the department received the call from Killeen ambulance who saw the fire. The fire was put out within 15 minutes after the fire department arrived at the scene.
NWS Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said with strong winds and dry conditions that a grass fire could occur and said it is not that common for one to start in the late spring. The first day of summer is June 20.
“In May, we had plenty of rain and now coming into June with no rain chances and dry conditions, this can occur,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez said the upside of the rest of the week is low winds and slightly cooler temperatures.
Today will be sunny with a high near 92 and a low of 64.
The weekend will begin with sunny skies with a high near 93 and a low of 67 on Friday.
The rest of the forecast shows:
Saturday: High 94, Low 67
Sunday: High 95, Low 70
Monday: High 96, Low 71
Tuesday: High 96
