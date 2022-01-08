Much of the Killeen area has been shrouded in a layer of dense fog since early Saturday morning. The moisture has caused condensation to develop on anything outdoors.
Residents can expect the fog to remain for the next few hours and begin to dissipate Saturday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said.
Looking ahead, things should return near normal.
"Beyond that, it looks like y'all will be pretty quiet until a cold front moves through the area," Barnes said.
That cold front is expected to move in Sunday evening and continue through Monday evening.
Overnight lows for those nights could dip into the mid- to low-30s. With that, however, there is not a strong risk of ice.
"That is expected to be a dry front, so no rain associated with that really," Barnes said.
It should remain dry with high temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s for much of the week. Rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday evening and stay through Thursday, Barnes said.
Saturday's weather forced the postponement of the wreath retrieval from the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. It has been rescheduled — tentatively — for 10 a.m. Jan. 15.
