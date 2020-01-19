Pharmaceutical campaigns preach about “eye love” and taking dry eyes seriously. What might seem exaggerated on TV, is actually a health condition you don’t want to brush off.
Dr. John Joseph, a family practitioner at the Baylor Scott & White clinic in Killeen, sees patients on a regular basis who suffer from the widespread disease.
“Dry eye syndrome affects about 6.8 % of the U.S. population or about 16.4 million people,” he said. “The syndrome is caused by a change in the composition of tears. Tears will lubricate the eyes, and in dry eye syndrome, the tears become thickened or less viscous.”
As a result, the affected eyes feel dry. If left untreated, the symptoms can quickly worsen.
“The decrease in tearing and lubrication leads to thicker fluid around the eye which will cause inflammation of the lining of the eye,” Joseph said.
What started as a nuisance can quickly turn into a serious health condition that impacts every aspect of life, impairing vision and possibly leading to blindness if left untreated.
“If dry eye syndrome becomes severe, the vision can be affected,” Joseph said. “With a decrease in visual acuity, daily activities as well as social and exercise can be affected. Work productivity may suffer as well.”
To tackle the problem before it gets out of hand, it is important to look out for early symptoms and warning signs of the disease.
Dry eyes usually feel uncomfortable and can sting or burn. Other symptoms include eye redness or irritation, blurred vision or a gritty sensation in the eye. Dry eye syndrome can also cause light sensitivity as well as red and watery eyes.
Since chronic symptoms are very distressing, it is important to act fast before the condition gets permanent.
According to Joseph, aging patients who wear contacts and people who live in dry environments are at higher risk to develop dry eyes. Medical conditions like lupus, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis or Parkinson’s Disease can also affect tear production. So can laser eye surgery or a lack of sensation of the cornea.
Patients who take medications on a regular basis for other health concerns should talk to their provider about possible side effects that can cause dry eyes. Especially medications like antihistamines, estrogen and certain eye medications can trigger dry eye syndrome. Even antidepressants or nutritional deficiencies can play a role.
While there is no cure, the treatment for dry eye syndrome mainly aims for an increase in tear production and a decrease in tear evaporation.
“Some of the treatments include artificial tears or gels, warm compresses and changing the environment,” Joseph said. “Any eyelid abnormalities should be corrected.”
If possible, it is also helpful to discontinue medications that can cause any eye problems.
