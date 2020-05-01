Dry skies and hot weather dominate the most recent Killeen forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s through Tuesday, according to the forecast.
The hot weather will be accompanied by breezy winds, with gusts projected to be around 20 to 25 mph through Monday.
Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the NWS, said record high temperatures may be broken on Saturday and Sunday.
Godwin said the highest recorded temperature at Skylark Field on May 2 — dating back to 1978 — was 89 degrees in 2017. The highest recorded temperature on May 3 is 91 degrees in 2014.
Projected temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are 91 and 94, respectively.
There is no rain in the forecast through Wednesday, except for an early, slight 20% chance on Thursday.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Wednesday for the Killeen area are:
- Today: High 87, Low 65 - Sunny
- Saturday: High 91, Low 69 - Mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 94, Low 71 - Mostly sunny
- Monday: High 96, Low 72 - Sunny
- Tuesday: High 96, Low 67 - Sunny
- Wednesday: High 86, Low 63 - Partly sunny
