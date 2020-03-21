After a few days of rain that produced around 1 inch in the Killeen area, conditions are expected to be dry for the next few days.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, temperatures are expected to rise from the low-70s to the upper-80s, with early projections near 90 degrees.
The clouds are expected to decrease Sunday to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS forecast.
A slight chance of rain will enter the forecast again toward the end of the week, with early projections of a 20% chance Friday night and Saturday.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Friday are:
- Sunday: High 72, Low 62 - patchy drizzle and fog, then mostly cloudy
- Monday: High 78, Low 64 - mostly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 83, Low 57 - mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 89, Low 65 - mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 89, Low 67 - partly sunny
- Friday: High 86, Low 59 - mostly cloudy, then 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.