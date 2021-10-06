The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event at the Walmart parking lot at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop today to encourage families and Texans aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their friends, and community.
Event attendees can walk into the Walmart and receive free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment, insurance or ID needed between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The outdoor event will feature a family-friendly display, with activities such as an arcade-style “Take the Shot” basketball game, wheel spin and prizes.
The display, which is touring the Lone Star State this fall, will also include an outdoor video wall playing DSHS’s public service announcements and sound bites from local pediatricians, community members, and parents sharing information about the vaccine and its effectiveness as the safest way to protect the entire family from COVID-19.
“COVID-19 vaccines prevent almost all cases of severe illness, hospitalization, and death,” said TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive director at Greater Killeen Community Clinic. “With the more contagious Delta variant having caused a spike in hospitalizations among all unvaccinated age groups, it’s more important than ever to talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or other health care professional about your questions or concerns.”
DSHS’ current series of outdoor pop-up events at Walmart stores focuses on smaller communities and rural areas, where vaccination rates have typically been lower, along with urban ZIP codes with large numbers of unvaccinated residents.
Texas providers have administered nearly 32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 16 million people. About 15 million Texans are now fully vaccinated, 62 percent of the eligible population. Vaccination rates by age group range from about 80 percent fully vaccinated for people 65 and older to 47 percent for people ages 12 to 17.
For more information, visit covidvaccine.texas.gov.
