HARKER HEIGHTS — A 16-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee, Lexie Irby, took a stand against sexual harassment in the workplace during her shift on Wednesday.
The protest was inspired after multiple incidents occurred between a 37-year-old Dunkin Donuts assistant manager and several female employees of the Knights Way location, most of whom were minors.
“The stuff he would do and the comments he would make really weirded me out and made me very uncomfortable,” Irby said. “It got so bad that other employees and I didn’t feel safe.”
Irby said the assistant manager would message her privately asking her on dates after she temporarily quit and that the harassment got worse when she returned to work.
“Who would want to work in the workplace where you don’t feel comfortable like that and your managers and bosses don’t do anything to help?” Irby said.
On Saturday, Irby met with the district manager and expressed her concerns about the assistant manager and presented evidence she had gathered.
“All she said was ‘we’ll look into it.’ I told her that if they didn’t acknowledge what I was saying and how I felt, then I will prove a point.” Irby said. “I will make that point until one of us is gone.”
Irby came to work her shift Wednesday dressed in a homemade T-shirt with red handprints painted over her mouth, arms, and shirt.
A red handprint, usually painted across the mouth, is commonly associated with the symbol that is used to indicate solidarity with missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in North America.
Irby was told she had to change clothes or go home. Irby also altered her Dunkin-approved T-shirt with white handprints to be seen against the black shirt and wore it over her handmade one.
Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lexie Irby’s mother, Elisha Irby, emailed the Herald to say that an operations manager called her to apologize.
“The operations manager called me personally to tell me that he asked the district manager about the messages and she played it down,” Elisha Irby said in the email. “He looked into it personally and was shocked that this guy would do what he was doing and what he had said. He apologized to everyone and said he is personally driving down here today to terminate the assistant manager and apologize to my daughter. He said she definitely got her point across today!”
Dunkin Donuts did not answer questions from the Herald by press time Wednesday.
