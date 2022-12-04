Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 12:08 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:19 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
Public Intoxication of a minor was reported at 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Fort Hood and the railroad tracks.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Second Street.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kaulean Drive and West Stan Schlueter.
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 2;11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Creekwood Drive and Silverhill Drive.
Recovered vehicle stolen from other jurisdiction was reported at 4;48 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Nyla Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Abigail Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of 46th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10;23 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Bowles Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:16 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.