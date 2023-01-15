Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Woodrow Drive.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Springbrook Circle.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Chippendale Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:28 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North 38th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:31 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cody Poe Road and Edgefield Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:28 a.m. in the area near Eighth Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at noon in the 2100 block of Caprice Drive.
Failure to stop and give information to attended vehicle was reported at 12:42 p.m. Saturday in the area near Eighth Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Public Intoxication was reported at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of Joshua Taylor Drive and Lorena Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:19 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Cambridge Drive.
Unlawfully carrying of weapons was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday in the area of Continental Drive and North W.S. Young Drive.
An assault was reported at 11:48 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sladecek Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Avenue J.
A disturbance was reported at 11:19 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:22 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 1:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
An arrest for violation of bond/protective order was reported at 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
