Two families are displaced due to a fire that happened in the early morning hours on Monday in Harker Heights.
Two people sustain injuries during the incident, according to reports. The firefighters that responded to the scene were not injured.
The Bell County 911 Center received a call at 12:29 a.m. for a reported structure fire in the 1400 block of Pima Trail.
“The Harker Heights Fire Department responded with One Engine, One Quint, two Advance Life-support System (ALS) Medic units and a Battalion Chief,” according to a news release from Jerry Bark, Heights public relations director. “One Engine from Killeen Fire Department was dispatched to the fire in accordance with our automatic aid agreement but was cancelled prior to their arrival.”
According to Bark, the first units found “moderate smoke appearing with no visible flame.”
The fire was located within the kitchen and was extinguished within minutes of arrival “but the fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and cabinet area.”
As a result of the incident, the fire displaced two families and all utilities were turned off to the structure.
The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire to be accidental, according to the release.
