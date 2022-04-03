Area police reports indicate:
killeen
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Westway Circle.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Janis Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Tenth Street.
Burglary, forced entry reported at 4:56 a.m. in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary, forced entry reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Nathan Drive.
Evading arrest with vehicle reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South 40th Street.
Theft reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schleuter Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Criminal trespass reported at 5:22 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Houston Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Houston Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in the area of East G Avenue and North Tenth Street.
copperas cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Saturday.
harker heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Saturday.
lampasas
Noise disturbance reported at 1:19 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at 7:03 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
Harassment reported at 7:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
Reckless Driver reported at 8:31 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of South Highway 183.
Burglary reported at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South Highway 183.
Accident reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South Highway 281.
Accident reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the area of West First Street and Howe Street.
Shots fired reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Arrest reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
