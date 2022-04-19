Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault reported at midnight Monday in the 1200 block of Covey Lane.
Burglary of building, forced entry reported at midnight Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm reported at midnight Monday in the 2400 block of Skylark Circle.
Unlawfully carrying weapons reported at 12:44 a.m. Monday in the area of North W.S. Young Drive and Poage Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Deadly conduct, discharging firearm reported at 1:17 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
Illegal discharge of firearm reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Alta Mira Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:26 a.m. Monday in the area of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building reported at 4:12 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 9:26 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Old Farm to Market 440.
Aggravated assault reported at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Old Farm to market 440.
Harassment reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Vardeman Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the area of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Greengate Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 3:25 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Disorderly conduct, indecent exposure reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and 10th Street.
Terroristic threat reported at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
False alarm of report reported at 10;35 p.m. Monday from an unknown location.
COPPERAS COVE
Unattended death reported at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Welfare check reported at 3;53 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Karen Street.
Runaway return reported at 8:57 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Avenue D.
Theft reported at 9:08 Monday in the 1500 block of Justice Drive.
Found property reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:21 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information reported at 10;57 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
Accident reported at 1;38 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Runaway return reported at 2;53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 2;18 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
Accident reported at 4;12 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business highway 190.
Accident reported at 5:03 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault reported at 5;24 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Whitney Drive.
Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, display of wrong, altered registration, use of portable wireless communication device for electronic messaging, failure to maintain financial responsibility reported at 5;40 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for delivery of marijuana, driving with invalid license, public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility, fighting reported at 8:01 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Arrest, agency assist reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wigeon Way.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights Police Department had nothing to report.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity reported at 3:02 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
Theft reported at 6:07 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Arrest for failure to appear, aggravated assault reported at 8:44 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Runaway reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Found property reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Hackberry Street.
Disturbance reported at 1:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South College Street.
Disturbance reported at 1;24 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Suspicious activity reported at 1:33 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
Reckless driver reported at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Arrest for possession of controlled substance reported at 3:39 p.m. in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Assault reported at 4;37 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dawn’s Peak.
Arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dawn’s Peak.
Arrest for criminal trespass, criminal mischief, no driver’s license reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Accident reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at 7:19 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Loud music reported at 7:53 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Spring Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 8:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Avenue I.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
