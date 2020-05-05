The Harker Heights Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire of a mobile home on Indian Trail.
The fire occurred around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims.
When firefighters arrived, the mobile home in the 100 block of Indian Trail was fully engulfed in flames.
Sims said no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, and subsequently no injuries were reported.
