Murphy fire

Three structures were damaged at this fire on Murphy Street early Monday morning.

 Courtesy photo | City of Killeen

Fire severely damaged a Killeen home Monday morning, and threatened other nearby structures.

Four fire engines and one tower ladder engine were among the resources dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4 a.m. Monday, according to a city news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.