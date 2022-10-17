Fire severely damaged a Killeen home Monday morning, and threatened other nearby structures.
Four fire engines and one tower ladder engine were among the resources dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4 a.m. Monday, according to a city news release.
Firefighters said when they arrived a single-family home was fully engulfed in flames and threatening to spread to three adjacent structures, two of which were vacant. Firefighters attacked the fire from Vermont Street, adjacent to where the original building was burning.
After it was over, it was determined that heat from the fire damaged an exposed electrical meter in the main building.
Further investigation will be needed to determine if any of the structures are inhabitable, according to the city.
Oncor, the area electricity provider, also responded to the scene to secure any power lines which may have been damaged. The Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working to assist a displaced family. No cause for the fire was listed by fire officials.
