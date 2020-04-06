Today's rainfall has already begun in parts of Killeen, and it could lead to possible thunderstorms tonight before 1 a.m., according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. The city can also expect low to moderate rain chances throughout the rest of the week while temperatures remain moderately warm, with highs in the upper 70s-to-low-80s through the week and lows in the mid 60s range.
Today the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 76 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 67 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Monday with a 20% chance of thunderstorms overnight.
The high temperature is expected to hit 86 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 68 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Tuesday.
On Wednesday the high temperature could reach 89 degrees while the low temperature could hit 67 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, climbing to 30% overnight.
The high temperature will reach 75 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 56 degrees. There is a 70% chance of rain through the day Thursday, dropping to 30% overnight.
The high temperature will drop to 67 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 53 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain through the day Thursday, dropping to 30% overnight.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 71 degrees, while the low temperature could drop to 54 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day Saturday, dropping to 20% overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.