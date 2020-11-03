Early morning voting on Election Day seemed to continue running smoothly in Killeen and Harker Heights this morning as there were problems reported during the first day of early voting on Oct. 13.

Voters at the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center on Miller’s Crossing seemed to have the longest wait time, as voters said they waited between 10 to 45 minutes to cast their ballots with about 20 people in line at 9:30 a.m.

Meredith Gross, a 27-year-old Harker Heights resident who voted at the Parks & Recreation Center said she expected to wait at least 30 minutes in line this morning.

“I have been voting for nine years,” she said. “There wasn’t a reason for me to come out to vote on Election Day as opposed to early voting. I picked this location because it is closer to me.”

Tania Snyder, 41-year-old Killeen resident said the process at the Parks & Recreation Center was smooth and easy.

“It felt like I waited for about 20 minutes to vote and it just kept moving,” she said. “The only problem I saw were that people needed their voter registration cards to be able to vote. It kinda made me sad that they had to be turned away.”

Snyder said she came to vote on Election Day because of her job.

“I tried to vote early,” she said. “This country is a democracy and it is our right to vote.”

Voting locations at the Central Fire Station on North 28th Street and Skyline Baptist Church on Trimmier Road in Killeen had no lines and a smaller turnout.

Ruben Lopez. a 21-year-old resident of Killeen, said it was an in-and-out process at the Skyline Baptist Church polling location.

“It was early so they were still working out the kinks,” he said. “Once they figured out the technology to sign you in it was a easy process.”

Voting locations at the Bell County Annex at Priest Drive and the Community Center in Killeen had no lines as of 10:45 a.m.

Voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots.

AREA POLLING SITES

Here are the polling places across Central Texas. Voters can cast ballots at any countywide polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Bell County

Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen

West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen

Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen

Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen

Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen

Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Road, Killeen

St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights

Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville

Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton

VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple

Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple

Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

Temple College Pavilion — Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple

First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers

Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy

Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland

Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy

St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

Coryell County

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove

Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market 182, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat

Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby

Lampasas County

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner

Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 Farm-to-Market 2657, Kempner

Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, 107 E. San Saba St., Lometa

Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3750, Adamsville

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.