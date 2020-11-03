Early morning voting on Election Day seemed to continue running smoothly in Killeen and Harker Heights this morning as there were problems reported during the first day of early voting on Oct. 13.
Voters at the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center on Miller’s Crossing seemed to have the longest wait time, as voters said they waited between 10 to 45 minutes to cast their ballots with about 20 people in line at 9:30 a.m.
Meredith Gross, a 27-year-old Harker Heights resident who voted at the Parks & Recreation Center said she expected to wait at least 30 minutes in line this morning.
“I have been voting for nine years,” she said. “There wasn’t a reason for me to come out to vote on Election Day as opposed to early voting. I picked this location because it is closer to me.”
Tania Snyder, 41-year-old Killeen resident said the process at the Parks & Recreation Center was smooth and easy.
“It felt like I waited for about 20 minutes to vote and it just kept moving,” she said. “The only problem I saw were that people needed their voter registration cards to be able to vote. It kinda made me sad that they had to be turned away.”
Snyder said she came to vote on Election Day because of her job.
“I tried to vote early,” she said. “This country is a democracy and it is our right to vote.”
Voting locations at the Central Fire Station on North 28th Street and Skyline Baptist Church on Trimmier Road in Killeen had no lines and a smaller turnout.
Ruben Lopez. a 21-year-old resident of Killeen, said it was an in-and-out process at the Skyline Baptist Church polling location.
“It was early so they were still working out the kinks,” he said. “Once they figured out the technology to sign you in it was a easy process.”
Voting locations at the Bell County Annex at Priest Drive and the Community Center in Killeen had no lines as of 10:45 a.m.
Voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to cast their ballots.
AREA POLLING SITES
Here are the polling places across Central Texas. Voters can cast ballots at any countywide polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Bell County
Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road, Killeen
West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Avenue C, Killeen
Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen
Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen
Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
First Church of God in Christ, 5201 Westcliff Road, Killeen
St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville
Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton
Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St., Belton
VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple
Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple
A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple
Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
Temple College Pavilion — Leopard Room, Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R Felder Drive, Temple
First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple
First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers
Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St., Little River-Academy
Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland
Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy
St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market 182, Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby
Lampasas County
New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Clear Creek Baptist Church, 3350 Farm-to-Market 2657, Kempner
Lometa Volunteer Fire Department, 107 E. San Saba St., Lometa
Adamsville Community Center, 174 County Road 3750, Adamsville
