Various contentious topics are bringing voters to the polls early in Bell County, and some of them are exercising their right to do so for the first time in years.
“(It is) because of certain people who have taken me under their wing and made me see how important things are listening to the TV and seeing how important things are to go in the direction I want them to go,” said 78-year-old Killeen resident Martha Perdue.
Perdue has lived in Killeen since her home in Houston was inundated with flood water from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. She voted Thursday at the Bell County Annex in Killeen and said it is the first time she has voted since arriving in Killeen.
Two main topics were at the forefront of Perdue’s mind when casting her votes.
“The main thing is Democrats being blamed for inflation, which is nonsense,” she said. “No one can cure inflation. It’s a thing that has to be played out.”
The other issue: Abortion.
“I don’t believe in abortion, but I had to have one,” Perdue said of a previous pregnancy that was met with medical issues. “I believe that should be my choice — what decision I make about abortion.”
Texas abortion laws have stipulations that provide exceptions for women with life-threatening medical emergencies.
Perdue said she believed women should have a right to choose even if it is not a medical issue, another instance that she said hit home.
“I had a baby when I had three children at home and we all nearly starved to death because I wasn’t in a position to have a child; I couldn’t feed the ones I had,” she said. “I didn’t have an abortion, but I had to give the baby up.”
Another Killeen resident, 58-year-old William Parks, said he voted a straight Democratic ticket.
Parks said he voted for Democratic candidates because of their views on certain topics that afflict the state and country.
Acknowledging the problem at the southern border, Parks said he did not agree with how Gov. Greg Abbott has handled it.
“Yes, we don’t want anybody just walking in our house, but we need people to come in to work, you know,” Parks said. “We’re not making babies as much — all the races ... That could be people coming in to fill those freaking jobs.
“And Abbott’s shipping ... OK, yes, we got a problem at the border, but building a wall is not the answer. They need electronics and people to patrol it. But taking tax money and then shipping those people up there for a political stunt, that money could have been fit somewhere better.”
Abbott has said that the state is sending migrants who accept the ride to sanctuary cities, such as Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.
As of August, it had been reported by the Texas Tribune that the shipping of the individuals has cost the state over $12 million.
Concerning abortion, Parks said, “That’s between her and God.”
Early voting numbers in Bell County have been consistent and steady. So far, through Friday, a total of 25,888 people in Bell County have voted — 23,197 in-person and 2,691 by mail.
Bell County’s early voting numbers represent 11.37% of the electorate so far.
Compared with the last similar midterm election in 2018, Bell County’s early voting numbers have fallen short.
Through five days in 2018, a total of 30,941 had voted in Bell County.
In Coryell County, through Friday, a total of 5,585 people have voted. Of those, 4,994 have voted in-person and 591 have voted by mail.
A total of 2,863 have voted in Copperas Cove, and 2,131 have done so in Gatesville.
With early voting, a total of 13% of Coryell County’s electorate has voted, according to the Secretary of State.
Coryell’s numbers are also down slightly from 2018 when 6,085 people were said to have voted through the first five days.
Lampasas County has reported a total of 3,076 voters — 2,786 in-person and 290 by mail. Early voter turnout for Lampasas County represents 19.34% of the electorate, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
