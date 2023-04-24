Early voting began Monday for the upcoming May 6 city and school board elections.
Six people are running for the Killeen City Council, while two candidates are running for a Killeen school board seat. Meanwhile, in Harker Heights, a total of 11 candidates are vying for positions in Heights City Council and mayoral races. A measure about decriminalized marijuana is also on the Heights ballot.
Other elections taking place include the Central Texas College board, Florence city and school board, Belton school board and Lampasas City Council and mayor’s seat. For more informaton about the candidates, pick up a copy of the Sunday’s Herald which included an Election Guide beginning on the front page. Sunday’s issue is still available at the Herald office, 1809 Florence Road in Killeen. Stories can also be viewed at kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
Early voting times and locations for each race are listed below:
April 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 25-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
Locations (Early voting can be done at any location)
Killeen City Hall: 101 N. College St.
Jackson Professional Learning Center: 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Lions Club Park Senior Center: 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
KISD/Central Texas College
April 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 25-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
Harker Heights Recreation Center: 307 Millers Crossing
April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
Jackson Professional Learning Center: 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
April 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 25-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
Coryell County Early Voting Center: 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center
April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1-2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kempner special election/Lampasas city council
Office of the Elections Administrator: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
April 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 26-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
Florence ISD/City of Florence
Florence City Hall: 851 Farm-to-Market 970
April 28 and 29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
May 1 and 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
