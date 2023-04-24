Early voting began Monday for the upcoming May 6 city and school board elections.

Six people are running for the Killeen City Council, while two candidates are running for a Killeen school board seat. Meanwhile, in Harker Heights, a total of 11 candidates are vying for positions in Heights City Council and mayoral races. A measure about decriminalized marijuana is also on the Heights ballot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.