Voters weren’t deterred by a little light rain on the first day of early voting as lines were seen extending outside several area polling places in Killeen and Harker Heights on Monday morning.
When the doors opened in Harker Heights, poll workers said, they welcomed in above-average numbers of voters.
“There has been a line ever since we opened,” Sally Barron said when asked about voter turnout inside the Harker Heights Recreation Center on Miller’s Crossing.
A phone call to other polling locations in Killeen confirmed the same voter enthusiasm Monday.
According to figures from the Bell County Elections Administration, 4,679 residents cast ballots Monday at the county’s seven early-voting locations.
At the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation polling site, 901 ballots were cast Monday, just one shy of the top county location, the Temple ISD Administration building, where 902 ballots were cast.
The Killeen courthouse annex on Priest Drive recorded 652 votes, the Lions Club Park Senior Center had 568, and the city’s other location, the Jackson Professional Learning Center, had 266 ballots cast.
A little early morning rain storm wasn’t enough to keep Killeen-area early voters from the polls. As a matter of fact, Dave and Susan Leonard of Killeen said they thought the rain was appropriate.
“We need a little rain to wash away the stink of some of the political rhetoric around here,” Susan Leonard said.
Other voters mentioned they would be glad when this election was over because of all the mud-slinging witnessed during the days and weeks leading up to Nov. 8.
Darryl Ledbetter of Harker Heights agreed.
“Now, I can mute the commercials while watching the game,” Ledbetter said. He and a friend exited the polling place at the same time and encouraged registered voters to cast their ballots early.
“It doesn’t make sense to wait. If you’re registered, go on and get it done,” Ledbetter said.
Voters at Lions Club Senior Center on Stan Schluleter Loop hurried inside as it began to rain Monday.
Candidate Stacey Wilson who is vying for the Precinct 2 seat on the Bell County Commissioners Court and candidate Jonathan Hildner, the Democratic candidate for House District 54 state representative, were seen outside the polling location answering questions and chatting with voters.
Carl Darnell of Killeen told the candidates he voted for change and hoped things would get better, like crime and drugs on the streets of Killeen.
“People need to get out and vote if they want to see changes,” Darnell said. “It might not change things overnight, but at least we have a chance.”
Retired military veteran Robert Scott said he didn’t vote for a long time.
“In fact, I hadn’t voted in the presidential election since 1968,” Scott said. “But, I realized it’s up to us to make a difference.” Scott has been voting in municipal elections for the past three years.
“I’m a veteran and I believe all veterans should vote,” he said.
When asked what issue or candidate stood out as a reason to vote, one Harker Heights man, who preferred not to be identified, said, “because I live in a democracy.”
His partner added to that, saying, “it’s our responsibility ... our God-given right.”
The following polling locations are open for early voting each weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 28; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
Killeen - Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Temple - Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way
