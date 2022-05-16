Central Texas voters headed back to the polls Monday to take part in the first day of early voting for the March 1 primary runoffs.
Early voting locations will be open each day through Friday as voters of the Republican and Democratic parties cast ballots in their party’s primary runoff races.
There are no countywide races on the ballot, but the nominations for several statewide offices are stake.
On the Republican side, those races include attorney general and the District 24.
Democrats in the county also will vote for an attorney general nominee, as well as pick a candidate for lieutenant governor,
The two parties also have candidates running to be commissioner of the Texas General Land Office.
Election information
In Bell County, seven vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each day of early voting Monday through Friday.
Voters are able to cast their ballots at any of the seven locations, regardless if they live in that city or not.
Killeen has three polling locations: the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
In Harker Heights, the Parks & Recreation Center 307 Miller’s Crossing, also will be used.
On Monday, 574 people cast ballots, with 124 of those cast at the three Killeen sites and 103 in Harker Heights.
At the Jackson PLC, 29 ballots were cast: 16 Democrat and 13 Republican.
At the Killeen annex, 49 ballots were cast: 25 Democrat and 24 Republican.
At the Killeen Senior Center, 46 ballots were cast: 20 Democrat and 26 Republican.
In Harker Heights, 103 ballots were cast: 26 Democrat and 77 Republican.
Any registered voter can vote in the runoff. However, those who voted in the primary must vote for the same party in the runoff.
Election Day for the runoff election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.