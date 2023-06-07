Nearly 1,500 Harker Heights residents cast ballots during the early voting period for Saturday’s city council runoff election.
On Tuesday, the final day of the six-day early voting period, 289 voters cast ballots, bringing the total number of ballots cast to 1,476, according to figures released Wednesday by the city secretary’s office.
The city also received 12 mail-in ballots since the voting period began.
That’s not far short of the 1,672 ballots cast early in the May 6 election, when the marijuana decriminalization referendum known as Proposition A was also on the ballot, as well as the mayor’s race.
Because no candidates for the Place 2 and Place 4 council seats received a majority of the votes in their three-way races in the May 6 municipal election, the top two finishers are meeting in Saturday’s runoff election.
In the May 6 voting, Michael Blomquist won the mayor’s seat with nearly 54% of the vote, avoiding a runoff.
Former Mayor Spencer H. Smith was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
In order to run for the mayor’s seat, Blomquist had to relinquish the final year on the term of his Place 2 seat.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat, Stacey Wilson finished with 1,091 votes or 48.3%, Hal Schiffman had 740 votes or 32.7%. Shane Hodyniak finished with 430 votes.
Wilson and Schiffman are facing off in this week’s runoff.
Also in a runoff are two candidates for the Place 4 seat — Lynda Nash and Mike Aycock.
Nash finished with 1,116 votes, or 49.6%, followed by Aycock with 968 votes, or 43%. Adonias Frias finished with 166 votes.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, across from City Hall.
It is the only polling site for the runoff election.
