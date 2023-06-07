Election 2023

Nearly 1,500 Harker Heights residents cast ballots during the early voting period for Saturday’s city council runoff election.

On Tuesday, the final day of the six-day early voting period, 289 voters cast ballots, bringing the total number of ballots cast to 1,476, according to figures released Wednesday by the city secretary’s office.

