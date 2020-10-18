Early voting continues across area

Early voting continued across Bell County on Sunday for the Nov. 3 election.
As of Saturday evening, the county reported that an overall total of 31,676 ballots had been collected since early voting began on Tuesday. These include totals from the following locations; Belton County Annex, 3,894, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 4,163, the Killeen Annex, 3,545, The Killeen Community Center, 6,125, Salado Church, 4,087 and the Temple Annex at 4,056.
The overall figure for Bell County also includes mail-in ballots, which total 5,806.
Also as of Saturday, Lampasas County reported 3,089 ballots cast in person and 510 mailed in, and Coryell County reported 6,825 ballots cast in person and 1,696 by mail, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. Neither county had early voting locations open on Sunday.
For Bell, Coryell and Lamapsas, these numbers represent a cumulative percent of early voting at 13.98%, 20.56%, and 23.33% respectively.
Totals for Sunday early voting, which took place between noon and 5 p.m. in Bell County, were not available as of press time.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, some Bell County voters waited in line for hours as hundreds lined up at the two Killeen early voting locations and elsewhere in the county. By Thursday, however, there were still lines, but things were running smoother. Part of the delay early in the week was attributed to voter check-in computers that were not working properly. Later in the week it was learned that Bell County was using less than 20% of the voting machines it has access to.
Early voting locations
Bell County
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Dates and times:
Oct. 19 - Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 26 - Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Bell County Elections Department, P.O. Box 1629, Belton, Texas 76513. Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Gatesville
Early voting is Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Early Voting Clerk, P.O. Box 6, Gatesville, TX 76528. Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan St., Lampasas
Early voting is Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ballots by mail can still be requested by sending applications to Mark Bishop, Elections Administrator, 407 S. Pecan, Suite 102, Lampasas, TX 76550. Applications must be received by close of business Oct. 23.
