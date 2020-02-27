Today is the last day of early voting for the March 3 primaries. Bell, Coryell and Lampasas county residents continued to head to the polls Thursday in the final week of early voting. Between the two counties, a total of 19,126 votes had been cast, including mail-in votes.
That represents an increase of 2,868 votes over Wednesday’s total of 16,258.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 2,248 daily in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices. The mail-in votes for Thursday tallied 20, totaling 888 overall.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 621
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 150
Killeen Community Center — 401
Temple Annex — 592
Salado Church of Christ — 152
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 332
The total votes cast in Bell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 14,751.
In Coryell County, 495 votes were cast in person on Thursday.
Copperas Cove — 213
Gatesville — 282
The total votes cast for Coryell County so far, including mail-in votes, is 4,375.
Lampasas County sends their early voting totals to the Texas Secretary of State website, which publishes each day’s voting totals the following day.
In Lampasas, 128 votes were cast in person on Wednesday.
The total votes cast for Lampasas County so far, including mail-in votes, is 997.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices.
The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
BELL COUNTY
Early voting hours are:
Feb. 28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Early voting locations are:
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
CORYELL COUNTY
Early voting hours are:
Feb. 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at two locations:
The Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove.
The Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon St. in Gatesville.
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Feb. 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The location for early voting is 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas.
