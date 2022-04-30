On the ballot in the upcoming May 7 are the positions of Killeen mayor, council member at-large, and several Killeen Independent School District board positions including Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3, as well as 13 Killeen City Charter amendments.
Early voting in the election began April 25.
As of Saturday, the following number of people had voted:
At the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive: a total of 481 people have voted through the first week of early voting.
At the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop: through the first week, a total of 738 have voted.
At the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive: a total of 320 people have voted for the first week of early voting.
At the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing: the first week of early voting brought 492 people to Harker Heights.
A total of 2,031 people have voted in Killeen and Harker Heights as of the 2,031 day of early voting.
Early voting continues Monday and Tuesday. Residents may cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Comparing to 2018
The early voting numbers through one week of the same time frame appear to be slightly less than for the most recent comparable municipal election in 2018. That year — which also included a mayoral and council at-large race — around 2,700 people had voted in the first week of early voting at Killeen-Harker Heights locations,
Comparing 2022 to 2018, however, is not a perfect comparison due to several differences between the two years. In 2018, there was a designated location to vote for city council and the school board.
This year, voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county they live. In 2018, the city of Harker Heights had a council election. This year, it does not, due to a lack of opposing candidates. Also in 2018, there was a $426 million school bond election on the ballot and only two proposed city of Killeen charter amendments.
This year’s Killeen’s charter amendments include requiring an incumbent to immediately resign from their seat after filing for another position on the ballot and a proposed increase of compensation from $100 per month to $250 for council members, and from $150 monthly to $350 for the mayor.
The May 2020 municipal election was moved and combined with the general election in November of that year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On the ballot
Election Day is May 7, when voters will decide the mayoral race, three at-large Killeen City Council seats as well as 13 proposed charter amendments.
Running for mayor are incumbent Debbie Nash-King and challengers Patsy Bracey, James Everard and Holly Teel.
Running for city council seats are all three incumbents: Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. Challenging the incumbents are Ramon Alvarez, Leo Gukeisen and Jose Segarra, the former mayor.
On the Killeen ISD ballot are Place 1, 2 and 3.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, are running for the Place 1 seat, currently held by Shelley Wells, who is not seeking reelection.
Incumbent Susan Jones filed to run for her Place 2 seat again. She is challenged by David Jones, of Harker Heights.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is facing off against Oliver Mintz, of Killeen, for Place 3, which is currently held by Corbett Lawler, who is not seeking reelection.
