Early voting continues until 5 p.m. today in the special District 4 Killeen City Council election.
Early voting started Tuesday, but just 53 residents cast ballots at two polling locations during a 12-hour period, according to city figures released Tuesday evening.
The election was necessitated when the first election ended with a tie between the top two vote-getters.
Both incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd received 181 votes in the May 1 election. A third candidate, Brockley Moore, finished with 112 votes.
Early voting continues weekdays through June 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On June 8, the final day of early voting, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters may cast ballots at either of the two early voting locations:
* Killeen City Hall, 101 North College Street
* Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Election Day voting will take place June 12 at precinct polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
