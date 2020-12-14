Early voting continues today and concludes Tuesday in the Dec. 19 runoff election for the Place 4 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
As of the close of early voting Friday, 610 residents had voted over eight days of early voting in the runoff between Terry Delano and Lynda Nash.
Early voting began Dec. 2 at Harker Heights City Hall.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Poll times Tuesday are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Saturday, election day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
In the Nov. 3 election, Nash led three candidates with 4,781 votes or 42.32%, followed by Delano with 3,696 votes or 32.72% and Jeffrey K. Harris with 2,820 votes or 24.96%
The top two vote-getters — Nash and Delano — advanced to the runoff election.
The Place 4 seat is being vacated by Councilman John Reider, who has served two consecutive three-year terms — the maximum under the city charter.
The next term for the Place 4 seat expires in May 2023.
