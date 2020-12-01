Copperas Cove residents have begun taking to the polls once again to decide a race for city council in the respective cities.
Harker Heights residents will begin voting early for their city's council runoff Wednesday.
Residents have one week to cast votes early in Copperas Cove and two weeks in Harker Heights.
Early voting began Monday for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6, a race between Theresa “Terri” Deans, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 municipal election, and Vonya Hart, the second-place finisher.
Copperas Cove voters can cast their ballot early through Friday. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coryell County Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, in Copperas Cove.
Election Day in the runoff will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Early Voting Center.
“All City residents of both Coryell and Lampasas Counties will vote at this same location,” city officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Some residents on the west side of Copperas Cove live within Lampasas County.
Harker Heights
Early voting begins Wednesday for Harker Heights City Council Place 4, a race between Lynda Nash, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 municipal election, and Terry Delano, the second-place finisher.
Early voting will take place through Dec. 15 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The times for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election Day in that runoff is Dec. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.