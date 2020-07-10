Early voting

Area residents voting in the July 14 runoff election can cast their ballots at the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive (the former DPS building), seen here Monday morning. The Annex is one of several early voting locations in Bell County.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Friday marked the final day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.

In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 1,616 daily in-person votes on Friday, bringing the overall total to 7,114.

Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 204

Bell County Annex in Killeen — 142

Killeen Community Center — 343

Temple Annex — 208

Salado Church of Christ — 473

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 246

The overall total votes cast in Bell County, including mail-in votes, is 9,209.

In Coryell County, 437 votes were cast in person on Friday.

Copperas Cove — 217

Gatesville — 220

The total votes for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 4,107.

In Lampasas, there were no daily reports on Friday. As of Thursday, the county had a overall total of 87 in the early voting numbers.

Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

