Friday marked the final day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 1,616 daily in-person votes on Friday, bringing the overall total to 7,114.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 204
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 142
Killeen Community Center — 343
Temple Annex — 208
Salado Church of Christ — 473
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 246
The overall total votes cast in Bell County, including mail-in votes, is 9,209.
In Coryell County, 437 votes were cast in person on Friday.
Copperas Cove — 217
Gatesville — 220
The total votes for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 4,107.
In Lampasas, there were no daily reports on Friday. As of Thursday, the county had a overall total of 87 in the early voting numbers.
Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations.
