The second week and final week of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought numbers for Bell County, Coryell County and Lampasas County.

In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 519 daily in-person votes cast on Wednesday, making the overall total to 5,197.

Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 110

Bell County Annex in Killeen — 47

Killeen Community Center — 113

Temple Annex — 122

Salado Church of Christ — 21

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 106

The overall total votes cast in Bell County to date, including mail-in votes, is 7,195.

In Coryell County, 201 votes were cast in person on Wednesday.

Copperas Cove — 76

Gatesville — 125

The total votes for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 3,366.

In Lampasas, there were 26 in-person votes as of Tuesday, totaling overall to 72 so far in the early voting numbers. A report for Wednesday’s numbers were not available from Lampasas County officials.

Early voting ends Friday. Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

