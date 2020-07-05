The fifth day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought numbers for Bell County; while both Coryell and Lampasas will resume voting on Monday due to the holiday weekend.
In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 311 daily in-person votes cast on Sunday, making the overall total to 3,484.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 48
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 57
Killeen Community Center — 92
Temple Annex — 42
Salado Church of Christ — 13
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 59
The overall total votes cast in Bell County, including mail-in votes, is 5,135.
Early voting ends July 10. Election Day for the runoff is July 14.
