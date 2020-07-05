Early voting.JPG

Area residents voting in the July 14 runoff election can cast their ballots at the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive (the former DPS building), seen here lasat Monday morning. The location is one of several early voting locations in Bell County.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

The fifth day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought numbers for Bell County; while both Coryell and Lampasas will resume voting on Monday due to the holiday weekend.

In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 311 daily in-person votes cast on Sunday, making the overall total to 3,484.

Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 48

Bell County Annex in Killeen — 57

Killeen Community Center — 92

Temple Annex — 42

Salado Church of Christ — 13

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 59

The overall total votes cast in Bell County, including mail-in votes, is 5,135.

Early voting ends July 10. Election Day for the runoff is July 14. 

