Early voting for the May 6 municipal, school board and college board elections has wrapped up, with hundreds of voters casting a ballot in the previous seven days.
Through the first six days of early voting, 1,096 people had cast ballots in the Killeen municipal election, where three City Council seats are up for election. The city has also received five ballots by mail as of Monday.
Early voting numbers for Tuesday were not available prior to press time.
In District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzalez faces a challenge from political newcomer Gabriel Montalvo.
In District 2, incumbent Riakos Adams is being challenged by Joseph Solomon, also a newcomer to the political scene.
The District 3 race features incumbent Nina Cobb facing off against Patsy Bracey, who has previously run for office in Killeen.
The District 4 election was canceled, as incumbent Michael Boyd is unopposed for reelection.
In the Harker Heights municipal election, through Friday, 1,213 residents had cast their ballots early. Early voting numbers for Tuesday were not available prior to press time. The city has also received 13 ballots by mail as of Monday.
Harker Heights voters are choosing two council members and a mayor, as well as deciding the fate of a referendum on the council’s repeal of a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
Running for mayor are Michael Blomquist, Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, David M. Jones and Marva Solomon.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer H. Smith, is stepping down after two consecutive three-year terms, as mandated in the city’s charter.
Blomquist is vacating the final year of his city council term to seek the mayor’s post.
Running to fill his Place 2 seat for one year are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson.
Seeking a full three-year term in Place 4 are Mike Aycock, Adonias Frias and incumbent Lynda Nash, who is seeking a second term.
The city’s May 6 referendum — called Proposition A — asks voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote is in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote calls for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books — although the city attorney has issued an opinion stating that the vote would not produce such an outcome.
Voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville also will have an opportunity to decide who fills the lone contested seat on the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
In that race, Henry C. Perry is challenging longtime incumbent Marvin Rainwater for the Place 4 seat.
Place 5 incumbent Brett Williams is unopposed for reelection.
Also on the ballot for the May 6 election will be a contested race for the Central Texas College board of trustees.
In that race, incumbent Don Armstrong is seeking reelection to his Place 6 seat. He is being challenged by Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.
Actually, no opinion has been issued by the city attorney. The city released a news release that simply showed city general ordinance 10.16 but no opinion has been seen by HH citizens showing how this would overrule a city charter-defined referendum process. I have an open records request in with the city for this opinion to be released and when it is (if?) produced, then we can actually see what city attorney advice has been provided to the city manager. We know by the answer of one city council member today this advice was not given to the Council nor was it considered by the Council as a whole in either open or executive session. So we just have a news release but no opinion.
