Early voting for the May 6 municipal, school board and college board elections has wrapped up, with hundreds of voters casting a ballot in the previous seven days.

Through the first six days of early voting, 1,096 people had cast ballots in the Killeen municipal election, where three City Council seats are up for election. The city has also received five ballots by mail as of Monday.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Scot

Actually, no opinion has been issued by the city attorney. The city released a news release that simply showed city general ordinance 10.16 but no opinion has been seen by HH citizens showing how this would overrule a city charter-defined referendum process. I have an open records request in with the city for this opinion to be released and when it is (if?) produced, then we can actually see what city attorney advice has been provided to the city manager. We know by the answer of one city council member today this advice was not given to the Council nor was it considered by the Council as a whole in either open or executive session. So we just have a news release but no opinion.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.