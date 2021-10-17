2021 Election Logo Stacked

Locations for early voting, beginning Monday

Bell County

  • Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
  • Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
  • Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
  • Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave.
  • Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
  • Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Hours

Oct. 18-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: Noon to 5 p.m.

Oct. 25-29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Coryell County

  • Copperas Cove — Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace
  • Gatesville — Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St.

Hours

Oct. 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 and 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Lampasas County

  • Lampasas — 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102

Hours

Oct. 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 and 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  

