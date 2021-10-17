Locations for early voting, beginning Monday
Bell County
- Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
- Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
- Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave.
- Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
- Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Hours
Oct. 18-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: Noon to 5 p.m.
Oct. 25-29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Coryell County
- Copperas Cove — Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace
- Gatesville — Gatesville Annex 801 E. Leon St.
Hours
Oct. 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 and 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lampasas County
- Lampasas — 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102
Hours
Oct. 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 and 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
