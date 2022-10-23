Early voting is about to get underway. Here are the times and locations available for it:
Bell County
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Early voting is about to get underway. Here are the times and locations available for it:
Bell County
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places are:
Bell County Courthouse Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R A Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
Senior Center at Lions Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple
Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road, Salado
Coryell County
In Coryell County, early voting dates and times are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting polling places are:
508-B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
801 E Leon St., Gatesville
Lampasas County
In Lampasas County, early voting dates and times are set for Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 25, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 26-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Nov. 2-4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The early voting polling place is:
407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.