Early voting times and locations for each race are listed below:
City of Killeen
Times
April 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 25-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations (Early voting can be done at any location)
Killeen City Hall: 101 N. College St.
Jackson Professional Learning Center: 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Lions Club Park Senior Center: 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
KISD/Central Texas College
Locations
KILLEEN RESIDENTS
Killeen City Hall: 101 N. College St.
Jackson Professional Learning Center: 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Lions Club Park Senior Center: 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Times
April 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 25-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
HARKER HEIGHTS RESIDENTS
Harker Heights Recreation Center: 307 Millers Crossing
Times
April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NOLANVILLE RESIDENTS
Jackson Professional Learning Center: 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Times
April 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 25-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Central Texas College
CORYELL COUNTY
Coryell County Early Voting Center: 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center
Times
April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1-2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kempner special election/Lampasas city council
Office of the Elections Administrator: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Times
April 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
April 26-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 29 and 30: No voting
May 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Florence ISD/City of Florence
Florence City Hall: 851 Farm-to-Market 970
Times
April 24-27: No voting
April 28 and 29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 30: No voting
May 1 and 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
