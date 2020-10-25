Early voting seemed to continue running smoothly in Killeen on Sunday as there were some problems during the first day of early voting on Oct. 13.
Voters at the Rosa Hereford Community Center in Killeen seemed to have the longest wait time, as voters said they waited between 10 to 45 minutes to cast their ballots.
The voting location at Priest drive seemed to have voters in and out of the door very quickly, as some said they just walked in.
Shanice Handy, a 31-year-old Killeen resident who voted at the Community Center, said this was her second time voting this year.
“I voted earlier this year and I am voting now,” she said. “To be totally honest I really didn’t think it was that important to vote until now. I made sure that my voice was heard today.”
Handy said Sunday was her resting day and thought it was the best day to vote.
“I think it was smarter to come out today than to be out in a long line next Tuesday.” she added. “I waited a good 40 to 45 minutes. It was great and the last time I came to vote, I had to wait two and a half hours.”
Alex Chidi, a 45-year old Killeen resident, also voted at the Community Center location said he waited between 20 and 30 minutes.
“It is important to vote to change the system of government,” he said. “I got here around noon and the process to vote inside was very smooth without any issues.”
Chidi said he has been an American citizen for 25 years as he came from Nigeria.
“I have been voting as a citizen for 10 years now.” he added.
The Killeen chapter of the NAACP was present at the polls as part of their “Souls to the Polls” campaign that encourages pastors to discuss going to vote with their congregations on Sunday.
“When we got out here at the Community Center there was some lines and it was great to see especially on a Sunday afternoon when people don’t normally get up till noon,” said Taneika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP. “People were very adamant about getting up this morning and exercising their right to vote. There were here in line when I arrived at around 11:45 a.m.”
The NAACP will be providing rides to the local polling locations for senior residents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Those that would like a ride can call 254-458-1563 to reserve a ride for Friday.
Poll workers at the Priest Drive location said they were getting people out the door fairly quickly and added that there had been over 150 people that had shown up as of 2 p.m.
Almasi Gill, a 40-year-old Killeen resident, said he walked straight in and took about 10 minutes to vote.
“I wanted to make sure I was looking at all of the candidates,” he said. “There was no challenges to vote inside and it was super simple and super smooth. It is our right to vote and we live in a democracy.”
Early voting locations
Bell County
Killeen — Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen — Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Harker Heights — Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Belton — Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
Temple — Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
Salado — Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach
Dates and times:
Oct. 26 - Oct. 30: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Gatesville
Early voting is Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County Conference Room, 409 S. Pecan St., Lampasas
Early voting is Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
The time for Oct. 27 is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other days, it is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
