The Early Voting numbers for the Killeen City Council candidates are now available. Here's who is in the lead so far:
For District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzalez is in the lead with 206 votes, and Gabriel Montalvo is close behind with 156 votes.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 9:45 pm
The Early Voting numbers for the Killeen City Council candidates are now available. Here’s who is in the lead so far:
For District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzalez is in the lead with 206 votes, and Gabriel Montalvo is close behind with 156 votes.
For District 2, challenger Joseph Solomon is leading the early-vote count 314 votes while incumbent Riakos Adams has 149 votes.
For District 3, incumbent Nina Cobb is far ahead of her competitor Patsy Bracy. Cobb has 327 votes while Bracy has 87 with the early votes counted.
Election Day results continue to be counted.
Check kdhnews.com later tonight for more updates.
Reporter
