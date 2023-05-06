Election 2023

The Early Voting numbers for the Killeen City Council candidates are now available. Here’s who is in the lead so far:

For District 1, incumbent Jessica Gonzalez is in the lead with 206 votes, and Gabriel Montalvo is close behind with 156 votes.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

