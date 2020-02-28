Friday wrapped up early voting for the March 3 primaries, with strong balloting across Bell and Coryell counties. The final chance to vote will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday.
Between Bell and Coryell counties, a total of 23,696 votes were been cast during the two-week early-voting period, including mail-in votes.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 3,767 daily in-person votes cast for county, state and national offices Friday — a single day high for the period. The mail-in votes for Friday tallied 89, totaling 977 overall.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 898
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 318
Killeen Community Center — 702
Temple Annex — 919
Salado Church of Christ — 271
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 659
The overall total votes cast in Bell County including mail-in votes, is 18,632, an increase of 680 from the county’s total in the 2016 primaries of 17,952.
In Coryell County, 689 votes were cast in person on Friday.
Copperas Cove — 337
Gatesville — 352
The total votes cast for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 5,064.
Lampasas County sends early voting totals to the Texas Secretary of State website, which publishes each day’s voting totals the following day.
Early voting numbers for Lampasas County were not available at presstime.
The March 3 primary election is for county, state and national offices.
The KISD bond and local city and school board races will be on the ballot for the May 2 elections.
The Herald has video interviews with Bell County primary candidates on its website and more videos are coming.
We have candidates for the following races:
- Bell County Constable
- Bell County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, Place 1
- 426th District Court Judge
- Visit kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics/candidates.
