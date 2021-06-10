Early voting wrapped up earlier this week for the District 4 Killeen City Council election, which is a second showdown between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd, who tied in the May 1 election for the council seat that represents west Killeen.
In all, 236 ballots were cast in the six-day early voting period, which ended Tuesday, according to city officials.
Early voting for the May 1 election had a slightly higher turnout, according to a spreadsheet from the City of Killeen’s communication department. It showed Boyd received 94 early votes, Harris with 112 and third-place finisher Brockely King Moore with 77. That brings the early voting total from the first election to 283, which is 47 ballots higher than the second wave of early voting.
By the end of the May 1 election, 474 total ballots were cast in District 4.
Boyd and Harris each finished with 181 votes in the May 1 election after a recount was issued, which resulted in a second election set to take place this Saturday.
With the second election approaching, the candidates both expressed how they felt early voting went, and if that says anything to them at all about how the big day will pan out.
“I’m actually happy and comfortable with how early voting numbers turned out,” Boyd said. “ I compared it with 2019. There was a total of 191 votes between both candidates. That’s about a 41-individual increase So that’s a great level of progress for District 4 in my opinion.”
Harris had a different feel for the six days of early voting. He noted a slow turnout of voters in Killeen, saying it has “always been terrible.”
“I wanted it to be more people,” Harris said. “But at the same time, I wasn’t surprised by the lower numbers. District 4 is the largest district, and, consistently, for some reason, has the lowest voter turnout.”
Now with the end drawing near, the candidates are making a final push to get people to the polls to cast their ballots for who they think will serve District 4 on the City Council the best.
“Thursday and Friday are so important to continue speaking to people in the neighborhood. It is outstanding to talk to people who are coming out to vote for the first time,” Boyd said. “Also, letting people know when the election is. A lot of people are not aware.”
As for Harris, he said he will continue to canvass the area. This time around, he said, he’s able to reach more areas because he’s not walking his campaign trail alone, which he did last time.
Harris said his primary focus during those crucial final days are those who don’t know there is a city council or an election taking place for their district.
Harris delivered a final message to voters Thursday, in hopes of inspiring residents to get out and cast their ballots, as well as keeping in mind what he feels is at stake, especially with five new council members.
“Experience matters; we’re coming into a new budget season. Especially coming into the budget season, experience does matter,” Harris said. “Traveling in a new direction is good but, sometimes you need to stabilize the direction you’re already traveling in.”
Boyd also left residents with a final message hoping they’d envision a future for District 4, with a determination to focus on development of its infrastructure, while reassuring voters that he is the best man for the job.
“The stakes are high. We are at a pivotal point. We remain at a pivotal point in Killeen with our population being 150,000 people. District 4 deserves a strong advocate. I understand our issues in the community. I understand District 4, the dynamics,” Boyd said. “I have initiatives that I’ll be working on and advocating for as far as parks, as far as a youth center, and focusing on our future fire station and library. I’m someone who is available, dedicated to the job and I’m ready to get to work.”
When and where to vote
The second election for District 4 will take place Saturday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a list of the Election Day precinct locations:
Precinct 404: Fire Station No. 7, 3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct 405: Shoemaker High School (small gym), 3302 Clear Creek Road
Precincts 401, 402, 412, 413: Fire Station No. 9, 5400 Bunny Trail
