Early voting is underway in the runoff election for two Harker Heights City Council seats, and residents cast 238 ballots Tuesday, the first day of the early voting period.
The city also received four mail-in ballots.
Because no candidates for the Place 2 and Place 4 council seats received a majority of the votes in their three-way races in the May 6 municipal election, the top two finishers are meeting in a runoff election.
In the May 6 voting, Michael Blomquist won the mayor’s seat with nearly 54% of the vote, avoiding a runoff.
Former Mayor Spencer H. Smith was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
In order to run for the mayor’s seat, Blomquist had to relinquish the final year on the term of his Place 2 seat.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat, Stacey Wilson finished with 1,091 votes or 48.3%, Hal Schiffman had 740 votes or 32.7%. Shane Hodyniak finished with 430 votes.
Wilson and Schiffman are facing off in the runoff.
Also in a runoff are two candidates for the Place 4 seat — Lynda Nash and Mike Aycock.
Nash finished with 1,116 votes, or 49.6%, followed by Aycock with 968 votes, or 43%. Adonias Frias finished with 166 votes.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday this week, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 5.
The polls will be open for extended hours on the final day of early voting, Tuesday, June 6. Voting will be accommodated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Saturday, June 10, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Harker Heights Recreation Center is at 307 Miller’s Crossing, across from City Hall.
dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543
