Rain and thunderstorms are expected today and Tuesday in the Killeen area, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today the high temperature is expected to drop quite a bit, reaching 84 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 68 degrees. There is an 20% chance of rain throughout the day today, growing to 40% as the day goes on.
The high temperature is expected to hit 87 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 69 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day Tuesday.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 90 degrees while the low temperature could hit 71 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 93 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop to 72 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 94 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 72 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 95 degrees while the low temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees.
